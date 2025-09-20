Driver flown to hospital after truck and car crash on Road 13-SW

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department says that a driver was flown to the hospital after a car crash in Royal City.

A gooseneck flatbed truck ran into a car on Road 13-SW and Dodson Road-S, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the car was flown to a regional hospital with critical injuries.

The pickup truck driver said that he had no injuries, according to the deputies.

The truck was carrying grapes that spilled all over the road.

Road 13-SW was closed as crews cleaned up the grapes.

©2025 Cox Media Group