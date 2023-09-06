Local

Driver of dump truck killed in crash along SR 516 in Kent

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The driver of a dump truck was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Kent Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Northbound State Route 167 on-ramp from State Route 516 was fully closed due to the collision.

The right two lanes on northbound SR 167 at SR 516 were also blocked, due to debris and soil spilled from the truck.

Emergency crews worked the scene, but by 2:30 p.m. there was no estimated time of reopening.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

