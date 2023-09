KENT, Wash. — A driver died after being thrown from their car just after 9 p.m. Friday night in Kent.

Police said the driver flipped their car trying to pass another car on State Route 516.

According to police, the driver was speeding when they lost control and slid sideways into a ditch.

The car then flipped, hit a metal pole, and the driver was thrown out of the car and died.

