Driver crashes into four parked cars in Gig Harbor shopping center parking lot

By Frank Lenzi, MyNorthwest.com
Gig Harbor police car
The police chief says it happened as the driver pulled out of a fast food drive-thru.

A driver experiencing a medical issue crashed into four unoccupied vehicles late Wednesday morning in a shopping center parking lot, Gig Harbor police said.

Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey said the crash happened at 5500 Olympic Drive as the driver pulled out of a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Authorities have not released details on the driver’s condition. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the vehicles sustained damage ranging from moderate to significant.

