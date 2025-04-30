Driver crashes into four parked cars in Gig Harbor shopping center parking lot

The police chief says it happened as the driver pulled out of a fast food drive-thru. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A driver experiencing a medical issue crashed into four unoccupied vehicles late Wednesday morning in a shopping center parking lot, Gig Harbor police said.

Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey said the crash happened at 5500 Olympic Drive as the driver pulled out of a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Authorities have not released details on the driver’s condition. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the vehicles sustained damage ranging from moderate to significant.

At 11:27 a.m., Gig Harbor Fire responded to a collision in the 5500 block of Olympic Dr. involving one occupied and four unoccupied vehicles. One patient is being treated. Gig Harbor Police is on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/pQgfY8x5PY — GigHarborFire (@GigHarborFire) April 30, 2025

