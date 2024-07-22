Driver crashes on I-5 in Thurston County allegedly trying to evade deputies

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies chased down a driver suspected of DUI after they tried to evade police and slammed into another car on Interstate 5, according to Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy first tried to stop the driver on Old Pacific Highway Southeast for speeding and swerving into the oncoming lane, nearly striking other cars head-on. When the officer tried to pull the driver over, they did not stop.

Instead, deputies followed the car into Pierce County before it turned south on I-5, heading back into Thurston County. While entering the freeway, the fleeing driver crossed all lanes of travel and struck another car.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect who fled and the driver of the second car were both transported to the hospital in stable condition. After being medically cleared, the suspect was detained.

The suspect was later booked into the Thurston County Jail for attempting to elude and DUI, and their car was impounded.

