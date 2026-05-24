Driver blows stop sign in Yelm; T-bones other car and flips

YELM, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in Yelm that shut down a roadway for several hours.

According to sheriff Derek Sanders, the causing driver was speeding, blew a stop sign, and t-boned another vehicle, causing their car to roll.

The crash happened at 148th Ave. and Vail Road.

Multiple people were injured. Sanders said the driver of the victim vehicle had serious injuries.

An investigation is underway to determmine if impairment was a factor.

Sanders said it does not appear that the causing driver ever hit the brakes.

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