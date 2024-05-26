Driver arrested after striking two people on I-5, killing one

NEAR RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — A driver was arrested for vehicular homicide after striking two pedestrians, killing one on Interstate 5 Friday night near Ridgefield in Clark County.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

Washington State Patrol says the driver was heading northbound when he hit a disabled vehicle, lost control and struck two people on the shoulder.

A 42-year-old woman was killed, and a 39-year-old man was injured. Both are from Vader, WA.

WSP listed the cause of the crash as failure to yield right of way to emergency vehicle.

The 44-year-old driver was not injured.

