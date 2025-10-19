Local

Driver arrested after I-5 chase ends in a crash in Tukwila

By KIRO 7 News Staff
TUKWILA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol says a driver was arrested after leading a trooper on a chase from Federal Way to Tukwila.

Troopers say they attempted to pull the driver over on I-5 when he took off.

The pursuit continued until the suspect exited northbound I-405 in Tukwila, where troopers deployed spike strips.

A PIT maneuver was also used to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and felony eluding.

Following the chase, the ramp from northbound I-405 to southbound SR-167 was temporarily blocked.

A tow truck arrived to remove the vehicle, which was later impounded.

The ramp has since been reopened.

