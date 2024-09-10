Drive-by shooting in Spanaway leaves two injured, including 19-year-old driver

Pierce County deputies responded to a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning in Spanaway that left two adults injured, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred around 2:17 a.m. near the 19000 block of Canyon Road East.

Deputies found a 19-year-old driver who had been shot in the arm and a front passenger with a graze wound.

Two more adults, along with a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old child, were in the back seat of the vehicle but were not injured in the shooting.

Deputies applied a tourniquet to the driver before firefighters arrived, and he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the victims, the shooting occurred near 78th Avenue East and 192nd Street East, but they pulled over on Canyon Road East to call 911.

Currently, no suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

