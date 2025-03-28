Downtown businesses bank on a baseball boost

SEATTLE — Downtown businesses are betting on a business boost now that the Seattle Mariners are back in season.

“It’s fun, it’s lively,” said Martin Wilson, manager at the On the Field gear shop.

Wilson said weekends tend to bring in the biggest crowds.

“Sundays are always the busiest games for us,” he said. “I think more people can just bring their families and attend, and kids always need new gear.”

Up the road in Pioneer Square, French bakery Mirabelle By Orphée will open its doors for its first-ever Mariners season.

“It’s great to have the place full,” owner Orphée Fouano said.

The café just opened a week ago and is hopeful that games can draw in big crowds.

“It’s the best place to be,” he said.

Pioneer Square has added a slew of new businesses since last season. There are 15 new businesses that opened in just the first quarter of 2025, and 20 new businesses that opened in 2024.

“Pioneer Square has changed a lot,” said Lisa Howard, Executive Director at the Alliance for Pioneer Square. “We’ve completed a big construction project. We have new businesses.”

Howard said having thousands of fans each game helps to give these businesses a bump during the entire season.

