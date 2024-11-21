Downed power lines, trees caused by windstorm shut down roads across Puget Sound

WASHINGTON — Downed power lines and trees caused by Tuesday’s windstorm forced many roads across Puget Sound to shut down.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of the region saw wind speeds hit more than 70 mph, uprooting massive trees from the ground.

By sunrise at Mt. Rainier National Park in Pierce County, wind speeds reached 77 mph, while 74 mph winds hit Enumclaw.

While Snohomish County did not reach the same level, Arlington Airport was hit with 49 mph winds.

On Wednesday, KIRO 7 News saw road closures impacting several major highways, spanning from Renton and Auburn to Maple Valley.

Mariah Johnson with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said downed power lines and trees shut down parts of State Routes 8, 164 and 169.

“The primary focus is the safety of our crews as well as the public,” Johnson said.

“If you see downed power lines, make sure you stay far away from them. Don’t touch them. Assume they’re live. Call 911,” she also said.

KIRO 7 News saw crews at several scenes across the Puget Sound where massive trees had toppled over onto powerlines, including near SR 169 and 231st Street in Maple Valley and 196th Street in Renton.

The closures created backups in different parts of the region.

To make matters more complicated, the windstorm knocked the power out, leaving many traffic lights in the dark.

“Intimidating for sure. That’s the best way to describe it,” Michael Ocheltree, who felt the congestion as he was driving to his parents, said.

“I’m not looking forward to that at all because everybody got to play stop-go at the stop lights. Make sure everyone takes a turn and nobody’s really patient on that,” he said. “I was concerned more for the amount of people it’s going to impact.”

Officials with WSDOT said there is no timetable on when the roads will reopen.

While many drivers will take city roads along Interstate 5 and I-405 to get around the closures, Johnson is warning people to plan as she anticipates ongoing traffic.

“Those are going to be your best alternate routes, but even those are going to get backed up due to the amount of closures,” she said.

However, leaders are asking drivers to be patient as crews work to clean up the mess.

