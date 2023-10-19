‘Don’t hesitate’: American Cancer Society warns people not to skip mammograms, hosts Seattle walk

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is warning women not to skip their mammograms. During the pandemic, about a million fewer women were screened. However, the American Cancer Society said for each scheduled mammogram a woman misses out of five, it increases her chances of dying of breast cancer.

“We saw probably about a million fewer women who were screened for breast cancer, looking at sort of early pandemic,” said Dr. Dahut. “We kind of think we miss one, it doesn’t really matter, but it actually matters significantly.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Women of average risk should start getting screened at age 40.

But if breast cancer runs in your family, you should start getting screened 10 years before the age of when that family member got sick.

There are still big disparities when it comes to race – doctors say black women are significantly more likely to die from cancer – meaning those self-exams before mammogram age are even more important.

Be aware of changes in your body and alert your physician if you notice anything.

“We see the disparity is greatest in young women, it’s about a four times greater mortality risk for Black versus for white women in their 20s,” said Chief Scientific Officer for the American Cancer Society, Dr. William Dahut. “So particularly for younger Black women, if you notice anything abnormal don’t hesitate.”

Dr. Dahut added that access to care doesn’t seem consistent throughout communities, as numbers show women of color don’t follow up as quickly as white women. Also, the time to treatment isn’t as fast which leads to death.

“We do continue to see disparities between incidents and breast cancer deaths. Between Black women and other populations. White women are much more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer but Black women are more likely to die from the disease,” said Dr. Dahut.

The ACS said that in Washington state, about 7,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, with about 960 of those cases being fatal.

Dr. Dahut added that it’s important for women to advocate for themselves, and to not always depend on the system.

“It’s really important women advocate for themselves and have somebody with them to help advocate. So if you have a mammogram and you haven’t had results back, or if someone thinks you have something abnormal, don’t depend on the system to always take care of you. Particularly if you haven’t had results back – you need to follow up. This is for everybody,” said Dr. Dahut.

Things like dense breasts and radiation to the chest can put you at higher risk for breast cancer.

Dr. Dahut said, that since 1989 breast cancer mortality has fallen by 43% but still there are around 43,000 women dying from the disease.

“Our goal overall is for the exams to become much more personalized as far as your timing for screening, and sort of become more adaptable over time,” said Dr. Dahut.

To help raise awareness and funds for cancer research KIRO 7 is a proud sponsor of the American Cancer Society’s ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Seattle’ 5K walk.

Join us on October 21 at Gas Works Park at 8:30 a.m. For more information and to sign up, go here.

Along with the walk, Cierra Sisters is giving free mammograms for King County residents at the Rainier Beach Community Center on Oct. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can call 800-756-5437 to schedule an appointment.

