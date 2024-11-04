Don’t feed your pumpkins to wildlife, WA biologists warn

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is asking people not to leave their pumpkins out for wildlife.

“Pumpkins are not a natural food for Washington’s wildlife and painted pumpkins can even be toxic,” the department wrote online.

The gourds can attract critters like rats and raccoons and potentially draw larger wildlife like deer and bears into neighborhoods.

Instead, WDFW suggests tossing or composting them.

For painted pumpkins be sure to remove the skin before composting.

