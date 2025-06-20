Donations needed at Whatcom Humane Society pet food bank

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Whatcom Humane Society pet food bank is seeking donations.

According to the Humane Society and a picture of empty shelves at the food bank Thursday morning, they are “badly in need of dry and canned dog and cat food, treats, and litter.”

They say that any brand is okay except prescription brands, and open bags of food are okay as long as they are not expired and in the original bag.

Donations can be dropped off at our Division Street shelter Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

You can support local grocery or pet supply stores and businesses with a purchase, order directly from the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist, or visit their Chewy.com Wishlist.

