Domestic violence suspect found hiding in trash can outside Everett high school

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a wanted domestic violence suspect who hid from deputies inside a trash can at a high school.

On Sept. 21, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident near Voyager Middle School. A woman was screaming that she had been assaulted and a man had run away from the scene.

The man was known to police for previous incidents, deputies said.

There was probable cause to arrest the man for second and fourth-degree domestic violence. He also has an active felony warrant.

A deputy and K9 Greg responded to the scene and initiated a track.

While searching, deputies spotted the suspect near an adjacent apartment complex. As soon as the suspect noticed law enforcement, he ran off toward Mariner High School, which was closed at the time.

Deputies chased the suspect, who jumped a fence and entered the open field of the school grounds.

He was found hiding inside a trash can.

The 36-year-old male was taken into custody without further incident and taken to Snohomish County Jail.

