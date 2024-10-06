Dogs rescued from I-90 by off-duty trooper

NORTH BEND, Wash. — An off-duty Washington State Patrol trooper was able to coral a couple of dogs running loose on Interstate 90 in North Bend Saturday afternoon.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol, the pups were running loose on I-90 near milepost 32 before the off-duty trooper was able to catch them.

A patrol car arrived and took both dogs to animal control, hopefully, to be reunited with their family.

One of the dogs was named Bowie, and Trooper Johnson shared some pictures of the two pups in hopes someone might recognize them and get them home.

These cute pups were running on I-90 near MP 32. An off duty trooper corralled them until a patrol car could get there. If you know where they belong, they are with animal control ! One of them is name Bowie. Let’s get them home ! pic.twitter.com/B159LTj4rS — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 5, 2024

