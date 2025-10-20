Dog taken from Pierce County owner after abuse is caught on Ring camera

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A small dog has been taken from its owner after abuse of the animal was captured on Ring camera footage.

Pierce County Animal Control received a report on Oct. 17, including the Ring video evidence, of a man abusing a dog. The dog appears to be a corgi or a similar-sized breed.

In the video, the man is seen grabbing the dog by the fur with both hands, lifting the dog up, and hitting and kicking it.

A day after the report was filed, Animal Control obtained a warrant and seized the dog from its owner.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian, where no major injuries were found.

The dog was placed in the custody of the Humane Society until the owner posts bond and the case is reviewed by a judge.

No arrests have been made at this time.

