Dog rescued from fast-moving fire in Lacey home

LACEY, Wash. — Last week, firefighters with Lacey Fire District Three rescued a four-legged family member from a fast-moving fire.

LFD said the fire may have started on the deck and quickly spread into the home.

Firefighters found the dog using a thermal imaging camera and took the dog outside to give it oxygen.

However, the fiesty pet gave them a quick “thank you” in the form of a nip.

“The crew is not entirely convinced it wanted to be rescued from its warm nap,” LFD joked on Facebook.

The dog and its family were reunited.

It does not appear that anyone else was injured.

