Dog rescue social media site hacked, crippling effort to raise funds to help abused animals

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Nearly 50 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels were rescued from filthy conditions in a Pierce County home last summer, but efforts to find these dogs forever homes have been stymied by hackers demanding money.

The day the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office posted news of the rescue, someone hacked the Facebook page of the organization dedicated to saving the dogs and finding them new homes.

The organization is trying to reclaim its social media page, but they say even Facebook won’t help.

The original owner, a 72-year-old Lakebay woman, has been charged with animal cruelty in Pierce County District Court.

But the hack is hurting efforts to care for the dogs rescued from filth.

They are dogs used to living in the lap of luxury, but these Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, named for a British King, were rescued from a home in Lakebay that was anything but royal. Caged, some sick with the highly contagious, potentially deadly parvovirus, nearly 70 dogs in all.

“It’s not humane,” said Carly Cappetto, Pierce County Sheriff spokeswoman. “You wouldn’t do this to a family member of your own.”

The new indignity - the social media page belonging to the non-profit trying to help was compromised.

“Facebook was hacked and hijacked!” said Renee Bruns.

Bruns is the National Officer for the American Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Rescue Trust. Once the dogs were rescued, the trust took on the task of paying to care for and find housing for them. Then three weeks ago, the hackers took over.

“We had 23,000 followers,” she said. “And we don’t charge fees for adoption because we don’t sell dogs.”

The Facebook page was their main source of revenue and leads for new homes.

The crooks posted a message asking for $200 to release the page, but Bruns refused.

When asked why she didn’t pay, Bruns said, “There’s no guarantee we’re going to get the Facebook page back,” she said. “I’m supposed to trust a hacker and hijacker, you know? I don’t think so.”

Based on the phone number the hackers left, she thinks they are in Pakistan. She has contacted the FBI.

Now she is trying to figure out how to create a safer Facebook page because she says they need their followers to be able to help.

You can still find their webpage here.

