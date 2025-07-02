Dog found alive two days after rescue of injured hiker in North Cascades

Bellingham Mountain Rescue Council says a hiker’s dog, Remi, is home safe after spending two nights alone in the North Cascades.

On June 26, the team rescued the hiker, who had fallen and gotten hurt in a steep, snowy area.

A pair of National Forest Service employees heard the hiker calling out for help and kept them dry until help could arrive.

During the evacuation, Remi got lost, and crews were unable to find the dog.

Two days later, rescuers returned to the mountain to search for Remi.

“To our relief, Remi was found happy and in good health after two wet nights at the summit of Winchester MTN- likely looking for her owner,” Bellingham Mountain Rescue Crew says.

