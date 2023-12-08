Doctors urge public to vaccinate as Washington reaches 1-year anniversary of ‘tripledemic’

Wash. — Respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout the state.

Washington saw a similar trend this time last year, with the dangerous and wide-spreading “tripledemic.”

That’s when COVID-19, RSV, and influenza cases all peak at the same time, inundating hospitals.

It sent Emergency Department wait times soaring.

But this year, local health experts do not believe we face the same threat of a tripledemic.

However, several counties are seeing a rapid rise in both the flu and RSV and will for some time.

“We’ll continue to see rapid increase in flu and RSV over the coming three to four weeks,” says Dr. James Lewis with the Snohomish County Health Department.

He and the department are continuing to closely monitor hospitalizations and case counts in the North Sound.

“It is not something to mess with,” says parent, Ashlee Neilsen. Her son Gavin is now finally recovering from a month-long respiratory infection. “The fact that it lasts for three weeks, four weeks…that’s the scariest part.”

“Symptoms can last for a really long time,” warns Dr. Lewis. “Some people see 10 or 12 weeks.”

He also warns that while the tripledemic may be gone, long hospital wait times are here to stay.

“The hospital capacity, particularly through the ER, was strained to a breaking point during Covid. And unfortunately, that has not substantially improved. We’re still seeing pretty high wait times,” says Lewis.

He says the best thing families can do to protect themselves is to get vaccinated against RSV, the flu, and COVID. All have vaccines available.

