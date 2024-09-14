Docs: Mother arrested, accused of starving 5-day-old child and exposing her to drugs

SEATTLE, Wash. — A five-day-old child is dead, and her mother has been arrested, accused of murdering her.

On the morning of September 11, detectives with the Seattle Police Department say they arrested Ashlee Creighton after she reportedly tried to run from them.

A man was also arrested for trying to help her escape.

According to court documents filed in King County, Creighton called 911 in May to report she’d had a stillborn, but an extensive investigation revealed that wasn’t the case.

Detectives believe the child was born on May 18 at the Civic Hotel in Seattle.

Creighton’s call for help did not come in until May 23, according to police records.

Court documents state that a combination of meth and fentanyl was found in the baby girl’s system and the child also showed obvious signs of malnutrition and dehydration.

Creighton’s internet history reportedly included searches such as ‘breastfeeding a baby born addicted’ and ‘WA State law on hospital reporting to CPS.’

The court documents go on to state that her cellphone contained a message from who detectives believe is the father, stating “I told you she needs to see a doctor.”

“Ashlee Creighton knew her baby was “not ok” and needed essential medical attention,” the court documents state.

“Despite being in a Co-Lead facility with 24-7 access to staff, resources, and a working cellphone, the defendant did nothing.”

Creighton’s bail has been set at $300,000 and the state is requesting a hearing to increase it because they consider her to be a flight risk.

©2024 Cox Media Group