Docs: Man hurled glass ‘like a javelin’ at security guard of Chihuly Garden and Glass

SEATTLE — A man in Seattle is being accused of trying to attack a security guard after causing $200,000 in damage to the Chihuly Garden and Glass at Seattle Center.

According to new court documents obtained by KIRO 7, 40-year-old Alexander Weis Taylor hurled a longer piece of glass ‘like a javelin’ at the guard and then took another shard of glass and tried to stab him multiple times.

The documents state that Taylor was then combative with police officers when they tried to arrest him.

Taylor is being charged with three crimes:

Burglary In The First Degree

Assault In The Second Degree

Malicious Mischief In The First Degree

He was arrested around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Video obtained by KIRO 7 that night shows the museum surrounded by police cars after security said they found Taylor inside, smashing the exhibits.

Taylor is being held on $100,000 bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday of next week.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office argued this crime is about much more than just the cost of the damage.

“It’s not just the dollar amount, it’s the time and the sentimental value of those items that can never exactly be replaced,” Casey McNerthney, a KCPAO spokesperson, said.

Chihuly Garden and Glass showcases iconic glass creations by artist Dale Chihuly—who grew up in Tacoma. He’s well known in the field of blown glass and his work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide. He stopped working with molten glass years ago after losing sight in his left eye from a serious car crash. He went on to serve as the director of his team.

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