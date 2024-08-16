Docs: Man forced teen boy into car at gunpoint in Fredrickson

FREDRICKSON - — A man from Pierce County is accused of forcing a 15-year-old boy into his car and shooting at the teen’s friend.

According to court documents, on Monday night, Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to 152nd Street East and Brookdale Road East near Frederickson for a possible kidnapping.

The documents state that a woman called 911, saying she saw a man, who was driving an older white Nissan sedan, stop in the road and fire off two shots, before grabbing someone and putting them inside his car.

According to prosecutors, the teen’s friend also called 911, telling dispatch that the two were playing “ding dong ditch” when an unknown man pulled up next to them, shot at them, and forced the 15-year-old into his car.

That man was identified as Bryan Canady in the court documents.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to witnesses and found bullet casings in the road.

While they were investigating, documents state that another dispatch report came in about a vehicle prowling in a nearby neighborhood.

The caller reportedly identified himself as Canady, and said he caught a teen inside his car.

Prosecutors wrote that Canady matched the description of the alleged shooter from the earlier call, and deputies brought in a witness to identify him.

Once she positively identified Canady, deputies arrested him.

Documents state that the teen admitted he was with his friend, who was doing “something shady” when Canady pulled up to confront them.

The teenager said Canady pulled a gun on him, demanded he get in the car, and drove him to his house where he told him he was going to kill him, but changed his mind.

The documents state that Canady told deputies a different version of what happened.

He said that he caught the teens inside his car and they tried to run, so he chased them in his car, grabbed the 15-year-old, and called 911.

Canady denied a gun being involved, but deputies reportedly found one on his kitchen counter.

Court records show he was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment with threats to kill, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bail is set at $50,000.

