Docs: Container ship captain arrested for BUI, claimed alcohol odor was from mouthwash

SEATTLE — New details have been released about the container ship captain arrested by Coast Guard officials for BUI after arriving at a Seattle port on August 20.

Court documents show 48-year-old Oleh Danylin of Ukraine was the captain of the MSC Jubilee IX when it arrived at ship Terminal 5.

He was charged on Monday for operation of a vessel while under the influence, which is a gross misdemeanor, according to the King County Prosecuting Office.

A Puget Sound pilot on the Jubilee reported smelling alcohol on Danylin and alerted Coast Guard officials, who boarded the ship after docking.

In a report from a Coast Guard Special Agent, officials conducted a breathalyzer test and Danylin allegedly blew a .241 blood alcohol content level.

He allegedly told investigators he hadn’t consumed any alcohol in the past two months and the odor was most likely from mouthwash he used ten minutes before coming into port, according to court documents.

Officials say they also conducted a field sobriety test and Danylin reportedly performed so poorly that they stopped the test midway through.

Danylin is being held in the King County Jail and is scheduled to a pre-trial hearing on August 27.

