Do you recognize this SUV? Hit-and-run suspect wanted after critical injury collision

KENT, Wash. — Deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help to identify the person responsible for a hit-and-run that left a person in critical condition.

At about 7:17 a.m. on June 16, deputies responded to the report of a hit-and-run involving a SUV and a pedestrian at Southeast 200th Street at 148th Avenue Southeast in Kent.

Deputies say the driver of a white or cream 2007 to 2014 Cadillac Escalade collided with a pedestrian and drove away.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at KCSO.MarrUnitTips@kingcounty.gov.

