Do you recognize this person? Tacoma police release photos of suspected bank robber

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Tacoma Police Department is asking the community for help solving a recent bank robbery.

Officers say the suspect robbed Harborstone Credit Union at 4720 Center Street with a gun back in January.

The robber is around 30 years old and was wearing mostly black clothing.

“Looking for your assistance,” said a spokesperson. “Help us get the suspect off the streets.”

If you have any information, police ask that you call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS.


