Do you recognize this person? Tacoma police release photos of suspected bank robber

The Tacoma Police Department is asking the community for help solving a recent bank robbery.

Officers say the suspect robbed Harborstone Credit Union at 4720 Center Street with a gun back in January.

The robber is around 30 years old and was wearing mostly black clothing.

“Looking for your assistance,” said a spokesperson. “Help us get the suspect off the streets.”

If you have any information, police ask that you call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Looking for your assistance. Please see the attached Crime Stoppers bulletin regarding the January 2, 2024 armed robbery of a local bank. Help us get the suspect off the streets. pic.twitter.com/I5Kpe2Vqt3 — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) February 23, 2024





