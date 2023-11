KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking if people recognize items they recovered after an arrest of a man wanted on a felony warrant in Kingston.

There are around 70 watches, and around 60 pins, along with bracelets and other jewelry.

If you recognize any of the items, contact KCSO at (360) 337-7101 or email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and reference case number: K23-011262.

