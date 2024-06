Police in Monroe are asking the public for help to identify a person spotted on camera using a suspected stolen credit/debit card.

Could you assist us in identifying the individual who recently made unauthorized purchases at local businesses using a... Posted by Monroe Police Department on Monday, June 3, 2024

If you can identify the person, email the Monroe Police Department at police@monroewa.gov or call 360-794-6300.

©2024 Cox Media Group