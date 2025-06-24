DNR opens new Olsen Creek Trail System in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened seven miles of a new trail system in Whatcom County.

The Olsen Creek Trail system, which is above Lake Whatcom, adds more areas for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding. It’s currently accessible through the county’s Y Road Trailhead.

“The trails offer breathtaking views of Lake Whatcom, Bellingham Bay, and the Canadian Cascades on clear days,” DNR said in a statement.

Before these trails opened, there were fewer than two miles of designated trails on DNR land across all of Whatcom County despite high demand from outdoor enthusiasts.

“I’m very excited to increase recreation access in Whatcom County with this new trail system. The need for more access and more equitable access to the outdoors has never been clearer,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove. “The staff at DNR worked very closely with the recreation community to develop the new trails, adding to DNR’s world-class recreation opportunities. We’re thrilled to open this system and promote responsible recreation at the beginning of summer.”

The addition of the Olsen Creek Trail System is part of DNR’s long-term outdoor recreation strategy, following the 2019 Baker to Bellingham Non-motorized Recreation Plan and advancing the goals of the 2025 Outdoor Access and Responsible Recreation (OARR) Strategic Plan.

DNR created the trails with help from the Washington Trails Association (WTA), Whatcom Chapter of Backcountry Horsemen of Washington (BCHW), and Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition (WMBC).

The goal was to minimize negative environmental impacts and preserve sensitive wildlife habitats.

“Trail users at Olsen Creek will explore thoughtfully planned routes designed to avoid environmentally critical areas and culturally and historically significant resources,” DNR said.

Signage on the trails will provide information about DNR’s trust lands and forest management practices.

Parking is currently limited. Visitors are encouraged to ride share or explore other DNR recreation areas if parking at Olsen Creek is full.

A Discover Pass is not required for the area.

