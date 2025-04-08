DNA helps identify 1997 remains found in Pierce County, homicide investigation prompted

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The skeletal remains of a woman found in Pierce County in 1997 have finally been identified thanks to a DNA match, and now, detectives say they have a homicide investigation on their hands.

The bones were found in October 1997 by a person walking through the woods on Gale Creek Road in Wilkeson. Wilkeson is a small town with a population of about 500 between Buckley and Carbonado.

At the time, it was determined that the remains were that of a woman who was about 5′5″ and was between the ages of 20 and 50. She was wearing a dark blue long-sleeved sweatshirt with a Pacific Lutheran University logo along with a basketball logo and the word “LUTES.” She was also found with size 7 Union Bay blue jeans. She was also found with white Reebok tennis shoes with yellow & green trim, size 4 1/2.

Despite best efforts by investigators, she was not able to be identified and she became a Jane Doe in Pierce County.

In October 2023, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office submitted forensic evidence to a lab in The Woodlands, Texas to determine if advanced DNA testing could help identify the woman. Scientists successfully developed a DNA extract from the forensic evidence and then used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to build a comprehensive genealogical profile for the unknown woman.

Using this new information, a follow-up investigation was conducted, leading investigators to potential relatives of Pierce County Jane Doe. Reference DNA samples were collected from the potential relatives and compared to the DNA profile of the unknown woman.

The Jane Doe was finally identified as Laurie Kay (Lester) Krage, born on Dec. 17, 1959.

This case is now being investigated as a homicide and detectives are seeking any information from those that may have known Laurie Krage.

They are also looking for any information on her late husband, Ronald Martin, who died in 2020 from natural causes.

Detectives are seeking information about Laurie or Ronald Martin from 1995-1997. Laurie was last known to be alive in January of 1996.





