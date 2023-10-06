Déjà vu: SR 520 closed across Lake Washington this weekend, again

SEATTLE — If you’re thinking to yourself, “Wasn’t the 520 Bridge just closed?” You’re correct.

State Route 520 over Lake Washington will be closed in both directions while crews continue to work on an ongoing project this weekend.

The closure is between Interstate 5 and 92nd Avenue Northeast. It starts at 11 p.m. on Friday and the lanes won’t reopen until 5 a.m. on Monday.

All related on-and-off ramps will be closed, as well.

The SR 520 Trail will remain open.

Crews will be working on utilities and drainage under the Montlake Lid, while also working on the mainline.

Construction on the Montlake Project is currently expected to be completed by next spring.

