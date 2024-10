On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Agency will be having its National Take Back Day across the country.

This annual event is a joint effort between the DEA and local law enforcement nationwide to combat misuse and prevent opioid addiction.

The program’s goal is to take unused drugs and dispose of them safely.

Many local agencies in your area will be collecting between 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Use the following link to find a participating agency near you.

