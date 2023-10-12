Director of tribal non-profit job training program pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $100,000

TACOMA, Wash. — 68-year-old former Executive Director of the Western Washington Indian Employment Training Program Debbie Rawle pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $100,000 in federal funds on Thursday.

Rawle served as Executive Director of the tribally owned non-profit job for multiple years until Oct. 2019.

The organization has since been dissolved and is no longer receiving any federal funds.

The non-profit received $703,388 in 2019 and $698,153 in 2018 to provide employment services for eligible tribal members according to the plea agreement.

The investigation started back in 2019 when the Division of Indian and Native American Programs began investigating the use of the organization’s debit card at a Macy’s store.

When asked about it, Rawle provided misleading information about the purchases and claimed that they were work-related.

More investigation revealed that Rawle used the organization’s debit card at Amazon, Best Buy, and Costco where she purchased a cedar pavilion, swimming pool, and motorcycle accessories costing over $1,000.

In total, the embezzled funds added up to $99,990.

“The Western Washington Indian Employment and Training Program (WWIETP) provided education, job training, and employment services to Native Americans through grants funded by the U.S. Department of Labor. As Executive Director, Debbie Rawle used her position at the WWIETP to embezzle these funds to personally enrich herself,” said Quentin Heiden with the U.S. Department of Labor.

Embezzlement of federal funds is punishable by up to ten years in prison in addition to a $250,000 fine.

Rawle has since agreed to pay $99,990 in restitution, however, the official sentence will be determined by Chief Judge Estudillo in January 2024.

