‘Dimed out his female counterpart’: Suspected thieves nabbed in Kent

KENT, Wash. — On Saturday, September 21, Kent Police officers were sent to investigate a report of a stolen car near East Smith Street and East Titus Street in Kent.

Officers found the 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck in a parking lot near the 25900 block of 104th Avenue Southeast but no one was in it.

Officers placed a “terminator’ deflating tool behind the tire in case the suspect tried to drive away and waited for the suspect to return.

Around 2:37 p.m., police saw a man leaving a store and getting into the truck.

Police said that when they turned on their emergency lights, the man jumped out of the truck and began to run.

“Officers Joss, Holloman, and Burns pursued the suspect on foot, yelling commands for him to stop, but he thought he just might just be able to outpace them, so he kept running, Kent Police wrote in a Facebook post. “He was unsuccessful in evading our fleet of foot KPD Officers who have been around this track a few times and knew when it started that it was just not gonna happen like that.”

Police arrested the 43-year-old Maple Valley man for being in a stolen truck, possession of drugs and a warrant out of King County for trafficking in stolen property.

Once in handcuffs, the man told the officers that his accomplice was still in the store, police added.

“Once he was in custody and Mirandized, he dimed out his female counterpart and told us she was still inside the store where they found the stolen car,” Kent Police wrote.

The 40-year-old Seattle woman tried to sneak away while the officers were chasing the man but was found shortly after.

The woman had a warrant out of Skagit County for a series of crimes she did not show up to court for.

The woman was also arrested for suspicion of theft.

The stolen items were recovered.

©2024 Cox Media Group