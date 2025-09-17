Diggins’ clutch shot lifts Storm past Aces to force Game 3

Skylar Diggins scored 26 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 4.2 seconds left, and Nneka Ogwumike added 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Seattle Storm edged the Las Vegas Aces 86-83 on Tuesday night to force a decisive Game 3 in their playoff series.

The victory marked Seattle’s first postseason win since 2022.

The series now shifts to Las Vegas on Thursday, where the winner will advance to the WNBA semifinals.

Las Vegas had been one of the league’s hottest teams, entering the series after closing the regular season on a 16-game winning streak.

The defending champions opened the playoffs with a Game 1 victory Sunday, but Seattle’s rally in Game 2 ended their momentum.

Seattle trailed 79-70 with under five minutes to play before closing on a 16-4 run.

Dominique Malonga made a key three-point play on a transition layup with 31 seconds left to give the Storm their first lead since the second quarter.

On the next possession, Chelsea Gray turned the ball over while trying to find Jackie Young inside.

Ogwumike then controlled the clock before handing off to Diggins, who drove into the lane and hit a jumper near the free-throw line.

That basket put Seattle ahead 86-83 with 4.2 seconds remaining.

Jewell Loyd had a chance to tie it for Las Vegas at the buzzer, but her 3-pointer bounced off the rim.

Malonga posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Erica Wheeler also scored 11 for Seattle.

Diggins, who had been limited to 12 points in the series opener, delivered 15 in the second quarter alone to keep the Storm close.

Young led Las Vegas with 25 points. A’ja Wilson added 21 points and 13 rebounds, recording her 22nd career playoff double-double.

Ogwumike powered Seattle early, scoring 11 points in the opening quarter.

Diggins carried the load in the second, helping the Storm close the first half on a 7-0 run to pull within 45-44 at the break.

Her late steal and 3-pointer with under a minute before halftime cut further into Las Vegas’ advantage.

Seattle’s win ensures that the playoff series will be decided in Las Vegas.

