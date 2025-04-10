Diesel spills into Seattle's Salmon Bay

SEATTLE, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard says diesel is spilling into Seattle’s Salmon Bay.

The Coast Guard says it is working with WA Ecology to determine the cause of the spill and minimize the amount of pollution it causes.

No word on how much diesel has spilled into the water at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

A photo shared online by the Coast Guard shows an oily sheen on the water near a series of boats in the bay:

#USCG crews are on-scene responding to a diesel spill in Salmon Bay in Seattle. We are working alongside our WA Ecology partners to mitigate the effects of the pollution and find the source. pic.twitter.com/n6seqeck0f — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) April 10, 2025

