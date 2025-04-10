Local

Diesel spills into Seattle's Salmon Bay

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Diesel spill in Seattle's Salmon Bay
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard says diesel is spilling into Seattle’s Salmon Bay.

The Coast Guard says it is working with WA Ecology to determine the cause of the spill and minimize the amount of pollution it causes.

No word on how much diesel has spilled into the water at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

A photo shared online by the Coast Guard shows an oily sheen on the water near a series of boats in the bay:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read