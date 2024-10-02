Diesel spill contained after semi overturns near Asotin, no injuries reported

A truck driver escaped serious injury Tuesday morning when his semi-truck rolled over on Highway 129, about a mile south of Asotin, according to Asotin County Fire District #1.

Emergency crews from Asotin and Lewiston responded to the scene just before 8 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found the semi, which had been hauling grain, overturned on its side, blocking part of the road.

The driver was evaluated by EMS but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters worked quickly to prevent diesel fuel from leaking into the surrounding area, using drain pans and buckets to contain the spill.

As crews handled the situation, traffic was able to move past the scene in one lane.

Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin noted that the same corner had seen other truck accidents in the past and expressed relief that the driver could walk away from the crash.

No injuries were reported, and the Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

©2024 Cox Media Group