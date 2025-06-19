Did you see a van run this truck off I-90? Detectives want to talk to you.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are asking for help finding a van that forced a truck off the highway, causing the people inside to get hurt.

They say it happened on June 14.

Around 4 p.m., someone called 911 after seeing an older truck fly into the ditch on Interstate 90 near North Bend.

When troopers arrived, they learned that the driver and passenger slid out of the right door before the 1946 Dodge pickup wound back up on the shoulder.

Both were hurt but are expected to be okay.

The driver said a white van, possibly a Chevy Express, cut them off, sending them into the ditch.

Detectives are now asking anyone who witnessed the crash and/or has video of it to contact them by emailing todd.early@wsp.wa.gov.

