Did you see this shooting on I-5? Detectives want to talk to you.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives with Washington State Patrol (WSP) are trying to find a driver who shot at someone while on the freeway.

They’re hoping you might have dash camera video of the incident – or saw what happened.

The shooting took place on July 19, just after 6:30 a.m.

According to WSP, someone called 911 after another driver shot at them on northbound I-5 and 188th Street near SeaTac.

The driver said a red Tesla flew up behind them on the highway. When they changed lanes, the Tesla followed them.

Eventually, the driver said the Tesla pulled up next to them and fired a single shot before speeding off. Nobody was hurt.

The other driver was in a silver Chevrolet Travers.

If you saw what happened or have video that may help track down the driver, contact Detective Judah Bergeron at Judah.Bergeron@wsp.wa.gov.

©2025 Cox Media Group