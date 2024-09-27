Did you see a Mini Cooper hit a motorcyclist in Skagit County? Troopers want to hear from you.

Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed a driver in a gray Mini Cooper hit a motorcyclist in Skagit County and drive off.

The crash happened on September 22 on State Route 20 near Avaon Allen Road, just before 4 p.m.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist and the driver got into a fight at Best Road.

Then, the two got back onto the road, heading eastbound.

A brief time later, troopers say the driver hit the motorcyclist and kept going.

If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened, you’re asked to call Detective Dan Comnick at (360) 654-1144 or email him at daniel.comnick@wsp.wa.gov.

