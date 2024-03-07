Did you feel it? M3.0 earthquake shakes Tiger Mountain

A M3.0 earthquake shook near Tiger Mountain Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at about 5:48 p.m. at a depth of 8.4 km, just 5km from Mirrormont and north of the summit of Tiger Mountain, and was initially reported as an M3.2.

Typically, people can start feeling quakes at about a 3.0, so this shake was on the lower end of the scale, however, pets may have been alerted.

