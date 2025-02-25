Did Everett’s Hope ‘N Wellness find a new location to serve the homeless?

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Hope ‘N Wellness may have secured a new location in Everett after the city ruled its current site violated municipal code.

The social service organization is in discussions with Our Lady of Hope Church about moving to a new location, according to The Everett Herald. The organization has to close or move by April 30 due to a city code violation that prohibits social services from operating on the ground floor of certain streets in the city.

Services at Hope ‘N Wellness assists people in addiction or homelessness. It calls itself “a judgment-free, zero-barrier agency.”

Everett’s Hope ‘N Wellness still has details to work out with Our Lady of Hope

“We still have the details and kinks to work out, but I think it’s pretty definitive that those things would be sorted by the April 30 deadline,” founder Jasmine Donahue told the Herald.

Father Joseph Altenhofen, Our Lady of Hope pastor, said the discussions were ongoing. Donahue was informed of the violation in December 2023, but the deadline to move was extended to April 30.

There’s no word on where Hope ‘N Wellness may move, but the group is hopeful that the April deadline can be met. The church, located at 2617 Cedar St., has a similar mission as Hope ‘N Wellness, providing hot meals and, at times, being a temporary cold weather shelter.

Hope ‘N Wellness said it will inform its clients about the move and work with the owner to repurpose the building to fit city code. A coffee shop to provide job training for those in need may be a possibility.

“It feels exciting and apprehensive at the same time because change comes with its twists and turns and challenges,” Donahue said. “As long as it still works to support the population and the community we serve, then I’m really hopeful.”





