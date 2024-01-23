Dick’s Drive-In celebrates 70 years with 19-cent burgers

Once again, Dick’s Drive-In is rolling back its prices to 1954 as the chain celebrates its 70th anniversary.

At different restaurants over three days, customers can get one hamburger or cheeseburger for 19 cents.

The promotion kicks off Tuesday at the Wallingford, Broadway, and Lake City locations.

The Holman Road, Crossroads, and Federal Way branches will have the discount on Wednesday.

The Edmonds, Queen Anne, and Kent restaurants will have 19-cent burgers on Thursday.

Hamburgers were sold for 19 cents when the first Dick’s location opened on Northeast 45th Street in Wallingford on Jan. 28, 1954.

Dick Spady, the namesake of the beloved fast-food restaurant, came up with the idea after he visited the Carnival Café in Portland. He saw a stack of burger patties in a refrigerator and learned the café went through that stack and two more in a single day.

