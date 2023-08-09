Detectives seize nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills in King County operation

Nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs are off the streets, after one of the largest seizures ever for the King County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 3, a task force led by the Shoreline Police Special Emphasis Team targeted a drug operation in the cities of Shoreline, Burien, White Center, and Seattle.

The task force, named Operation Jade, seized 290,000 M-30/fentanyl pills, 9.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, 1 pound of cocaine, and 5.7 pounds of heroin.

Just over $50,000 in cash and one stolen handgun were also seized.

One person was booked into the King County Jail on a firearms violation and multiple counts of violating the controlled substances act.

Operation Jade was named after retired King County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detection K9 Jade, who passed away in July.

