Detectives searching for two men after $9,000 robbery at Wells Fargo

Seattle police are searching for two men who robbed a Wells Fargo branch on Terry Avenue North, making off with more than $9,000 in cash.

The incident occurred at 12:24 p.m. on September 10, according to the Seattle Police Department.

One of the suspects, a white man between 40 and 60 years old, handed a note to the bank teller demanding money.

The second suspect stood nearby during the robbery.

After the teller handed over the cash, the suspects ran away before officers arrived.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a black beanie, black sunglasses, black headphones, a red Adidas hoodie with white stripes, light blue jeans, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white male between 25 and 40 years old with short gray hair and a beard, wearing a dirty white face covering, a black hooded sweatshirt, brown pants, and brownish-gray boots.

Seattle detectives with the Robbery Unit are investigating the case and are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers allows callers to remain anonymous.

©2024 Cox Media Group