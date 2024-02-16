Detectives search for 2nd suspect in deadly SeaTac shooting

SEATAC, Wash. — Detectives are looking for a second suspect in a deadly shooting last month in SeaTac.

On April 22, a 22-year-old man was shot in his car near South 220th and International Boulevard South. Police said the victim was involved in an argument at a 7-Eleven before the shooting.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after the shooting.

The King County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that it had identified a second suspect.

Deputies said Sulcer frequents or has ties to Auburn, Federal Way, Burien, Lakewood, Puyallup and other areas of Pierce County.

