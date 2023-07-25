Detectives looking for West Seattle shooter after driver found with gunshot wounds

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a gunman, who killed a man in West Seattle Sunday night.

Officers said they first responded to Delridge Way Southwest for reports of shots fired around 11 p.m. but didn’t find any victims.

Shortly after, they responded to a crash on the West Seattle Bridge. The 26-year-old driver had multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said they treated him until the fire department could get him to the hospital but he died Monday morning.

If you have any information, call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

