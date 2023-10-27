Detectives investigating suspicious death at Snohomish County Jail

Detectives with the Snohomish County Jail are investigating the death of an inmate after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

The 38-year-old man had been housed in the high-security unit, as he was being held on $2.5 million bail on charges of murder, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and manufacturing and delivering drugs.

Just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, when deputies were releasing inmates for lunch, the inmate did not come out of his cell.

When the deputy searched the cell, he was found unresponsive. CPR was attempted, but the man died.

His identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

During the investigation, every inmate was strip-searched and had their urine tested. One inmate was sent to a hospital for further investigation, where the inmate removed a bag of drugs from his rectum.

The bag contained about 10 grams of what deputies believed to be fentanyl.

