Detectives investigate a deadly stabbing in Queen Anne

SEATTLE — Seattle Police detectives are investigating a homicide in Queen Anne after discovering a body Wednesday night.

At 11:16 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of West Roy Street with the Seattle Fire Department, who were providing medical aid to a man who had been stabbed. The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

A police K9 team arrived on the scene and conducted an evidence track. They located a deceased man inside Kinnear Park that had also been stabbed.

Officers cordoned off the area until homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Investigations unit arrived. The circumstances that led up to the stabbings are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

